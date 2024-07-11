'Kakuda' Review: Are Laughs Enough to Sustain a Horror Comedy?

If you aren’t home by the designated time to open a smaller door next to your house’s main door, the ‘kakuda’ would attack you. This attack leaves you with a bump on your back and the clock for your demise starts ticking.

So far, Kakuda is Stree meets The Ring which eventually even wades into In the Tall Grass territory – the novelty usually present in the Maddock Films horror universe is absent. So, what works for the film is the cast and their comic timing.

Kakuda stars Sonakshi Sinha as Indira, a woman who is fed up of her father bringing home a string of matches for her which results in her deciding to elope with her boyfriend Sunny (Saqib Saleem). To the film’s credit, this simple setup is given enough detailing to not feel tiresome. The essays on ‘cow’ and ‘best friend’ somehow work as punch lines.