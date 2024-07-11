‘Sarfira’ Review: Akshay Kumar Truly Gets To Explore His Range After a Long Time

She sets clear boundaries and expects them to be followed and mentions very early on that her business (Rani Bakery) is her priority with her family and it’s what she expects her husband to do as well. Mutual respect is something we rarely see in marriages on screen even today so Rani and Vir’s equation is refreshing to say the least. One can’t help but hope that we got to see more of Rani’s journey while trying to make her dream come true.

The simplicity in their relationship drives the film’s narrative forward – she acts as a catalyst but doesn’t exist solely to spoon feed revelations to the film’s hero. Madan, who has proved her mettle in films like Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota seems to be having way too much fun with Rani’s character. Her energy is infectious and even the dialogues seem a little too cliche, it’s her charm that elevates them.