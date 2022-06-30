Review: ‘Jujutsu Kaisen 0’ Is Everything a Prequel Should Be and More

The premise is similar to that of the series– a young man comes to be in close proximity to a very powerful (special grade) Curse and at Satoru Goj0’s (Yuichi Nakamura) behest, joins the Tokyo Prefectural Jujustu High School.

While the series follows Yuji Itadori, an active and sporty jock even before training, Jujutsu Kaisen 0, directed by Sunghoo Park, is about his senior Yuta Okkotsu (who is briefly mentioned in the series when the seniors Maki Zenin, Toge Inumaki, and Panda are introduced).