Review: Amitabh Bachchan's 'Jhund' Is Not a Regular Underdog Story

Written and directed by Nagraj Manjule, Jhund is based on the life of Vijay Barse. A retired sports teacher, Barse founded an NGO called Slum Soccer to rehabilitate street kids and keep them off drugs and crime.

The setting is Nagpur and Manjule doesn’t waste much time throwing us into the lives of the “jhund” straight off. We see a bunch of scrawny teenagers bustling around. Their reedy voices making the atmosphere throb.