'Govinda Naam Mera' Review: Middling One-Time Watch With Jokes That Land

Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar & Kiara Advani In Govinda Naam Mera
Govinda Naam Mera is a murder mystery set in a caper wrapped in a drama. That set up should pull you in and it does but from there, it's a mixed bag.
Govind A Waghmare or Govinda (Vicky Kaushal) is trying to make a name for himself as a choreographer while his step sibling tries to lay claim upon his property.
Govinda is inconvenienced by everyone around him, and especially his dominating and incredibly hilarious (kudos to Bhumi Pednekar for that) wife Gauri. But look no further for love in his life because there's his partner (both business and not) Suku (Kiara Advani).
If this sounds like a David Dhawan film, it feels like one too. Govinda Naam Mera is not clever enough to cross the line between homage and imitation and that's a pity.
Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal, too, in their roles manage to inspire laughs. Advani could easily be dropped into Hero No. 1 or Andaz Apna Apna and she would fit in (in the best way).
Trupti Khamkar as the quintessential Bollywood househelp is entertaining.
With such tropey characters, you'd expect the film to be much more entertaining than it is but towards the end, it all almost becomes middling and predictable.
Govinda Naam Mera follows an one-dimensional hero and shows the audience everything through the male gaze. Many scenes with Suku border on offensive in the way the camera glides across the scene.
To the film's credit, it attempts to critique the way newer artistes are treated in their industries. The songs are entertaining and well-placed in the film but aren't anything to write home about.
If you're a fan of director Shashank Khaitan's brand of cinema (he's directed Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania), you might genuinely enjoy his latest venture too.
But alas, all the fun and laughter (and there is some in there) isn't enough to save the film - it'd make for a good one-time watch with friends.
