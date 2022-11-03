‘Double XL’ Review: Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi-Starrer is Good, Only on Paper

Huma Qureshi plays Rajshri Trivedi, a woman from Meerut who wants to become a sports presenter even as her mother brings her one match after another. Sonakshi Sinha is Saira Khanna, a fashion designer who is on the cusp of having her own label (if all goes well) and is dating the most stereotypical Delhi gym-bro possible.

On their dream-achieving quest they meet Srikanth (Mahat Raghavendra), the weed-loving, dorky cameraman for Saira’s lookbook shot and later Zoravar (Zaheer Iqbal), the line producer.

The conversation that Double XL is having about fatphobia and body shaming seems decent at first but soon devolves into winding cliches.