Dhoomam Review: Fahadh Faasil Film Leaves You Unsatisfied When the Smoke Clears

After films like Lucia and U-Turn, filmmaker Pawan Kumar employs the twists and turns of a thriller in Dhoomam to present an important message; almost a warning. The film uses flashbacks wrapped in more flashbacks to solve the mystery of why two people, Avinash and his wife Diya (Aparna Balamurali) find themselves in a dicey situation with the threat of life looming upon them.

A magnificent Fahadh Faasil plays Avinash, a man whose marketing genius is recognised by one Sidharth (Roshan Mathew) who offers him a job on the side of a road.