Review: Abhishek Bachchan's 'Dasvi' Makes The Cardinal Mistake of Being Boring

The only problem is that it's tough to stay awake because the film presents the idea in the most uninspiring fashion. To fortify his political clout, Ganga Ram appoints his wife Bimla Devi (Nimrat Kaur) as the next CM. Ghunghat clad, leading a bovine existence, Bimla has no idea what has come her way as she falteringly takes her shapath. In jail, Ganga Ram is accorded with a five-star treatment, until a tough Jail superintendent Jyoti Deswal (Yami Gautam) comes in and puts everyone’s nose to the grindstone.

Ganga Ram is assigned the task of making chairs. Unwilling to do any hard labour, he decides to study for his Class 10 board exams. Soon, this becomes his sole mission in life and, much to our horror, the narrative that anyway refused to take off comes to a grinding halt. Letters begin to fly on screen and Bachchan is shown having imaginary conversations with leaders from the freedom movement. As Ganga Ram contorts his face and body in various positions reading book after book, director Tushar Jalota inexplicably keeps showing us the same visuals. It’s almost like we are stuck in an academic year ourselves with no assurance of any speedy redressal.