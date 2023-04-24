'Dancing on the Grave': This True-crime Series Is Engaging...for the Most Part

It is not explored and is left for the viewer to decode. In the next episodes, the docuseries delves into the brutal reality of police violence under judicial custody. The viewers are finally introduced to Shradhananda who claims to be innocent and also alleges torture under custody.

There are some questions that are left unanswered and some spools left unravelled which does take away from the engaging quality required. The show doesn’t delve much into the investigation but does piece together Shakereh’s daughter Sabbah Khaleeli’s story through her court testimonies and interviews with India Today.

We don’t find out much about the circumstances of Shakereh’s second marriage. Even the evidence found in the box she was buried in and the questionable tales surrounding the said box aren’t looked upon enough.