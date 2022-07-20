Review: 'Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi' is Derailed by Its Approach

True crime–documentaries, docuseries, podcasts, or otherwise– is a vast genre and most times, it is this very scope that acts to its detriment.

Netflix has housed several successful true crime projects, namely Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer, House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths, and our subject Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi.

The Butcher of Delhi features accounts from police inspectors, journalists, and a forensic expert to delve into the search for a serial killer operating in West Delhi.