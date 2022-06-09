Critics' Review: 'Jurassic World Dominion' Has No Identity of its Own

Jurassic World Dominion opened to mixed reviews from critics. The film which is marketed as the finale for the franchise also brought back both the old and new “Jurassic” stars. Actors Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum all of whom starred in Steven Spielberg’s 1993 original came back along with Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, who star in the new franchise. Here's what critics have to say about the film: