'Criminal Justice 3' Review: Promising Story & Great Actors Wasted by Tired Plot

'Means, Motive and Opportunity' - these three words are uttered time and again in the third season of Criminal Justice. After a disappointing second season, there had to be some others means and motive to rectify the series. The plot in the latest season is definitely promising, but the opportunity is kind of lost.

The second season begins with a bickering family, that lives in South Bombay and sits on a mountain of wealth. Zara (Tripti Sahu), a pre-teenager, is a child actor and already famous. Her parents, Avantika (Swastika Mukherjee) and Pankaj (Purab Kohli), dote on her.