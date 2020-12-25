Review: 'Coolie No 1' Doesn't Score on Humour, Story or Acting

Coolie No 1 vs 'Coolie' with the son ? The former had an irresistible charm, Kader Khan’s dialogues and impeccable comic timing and the feel-good vibe Govinda so effortlessly brought on screen made it a fun watch. The latter has released well past its 'best before' date. Varun Dhawan is no Govinda, Sara Ali Khan is no Karisma. Paresh Rawal is no Kader Khan and David Dhawan has forgotten he is making a film for a completely different audience and with completely different sensibilities. So Coolie No 1 (2020) is just burdensome !



Simple question - why would anyone sit through something as frustratingly flat as this new Coolie, played by David Dhawan’s son, (and streaming on Amazon Prime Video) when the original is so delightfully entertaining? Why? If you are from the Dhawan khandaan, you may take a chance because to see David Dhawan's son step into Govinda‘s shoes is sure to have made the 'papa' proud. But for us who have no filial love for Dhawan Jr there is nothing new on offer. The same poor guy-rich girl trope, an angry and arrogant ladki ka baap, and except for some Modi-Ambani- Adnani-Trump references inserted half heartedly, nobody cared to update anything.