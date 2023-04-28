'Citadel' Review: When Something Unoriginal Manages to Be Pretty Entertaining

Something about Citadel seems both right and wrong at the same time. In the hands of the Marvel-fame Russo brothers, a spy franchise would ideally be chock full of extravagant visuals but for some reason, it comes across as any other spy feature. Perhaps it's the superhero fatigue seeping into this franchise.

To be fair, only two episodes were available for the review and I must admit that the actors did enough to make me want to tune in to the third one and in the oversaturated OTT space, I'd say that's a win.