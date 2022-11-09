‘Breathe: Into the Shadows’ 2 Review: Thriller Still Struggles With Old Faults

This is a trope that is almost synonymous with family drama cum murder thrillers but it is also a premise that makes it easier to suspend belief. A deeply emotional motivation often helps the audience be more willing to let things go.

Even so, the show does manage to create a decent premise. However, its main downfall is ‘convenience’. Everything is too convenient for a story that is supposedly convoluted.

Any possible exploration into childhood trauma or dissociative identity disorder (DID) or as the show calls it ‘multiple personality disorder’ is pushed aside just to be used, rather insensitively, to further the plot.