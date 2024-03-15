‘Bastar: The Naxal Story’ Review: Nothing Can Save This Film From Itself

I want to go into the technical aspects of this film but there’s nothing remarkable to talk about. The background score feels generic. The camerawork is slightly impressive, considering the way it captures the film’s setting. Moving on.

The ground reality of Naxalite violence and the State’s response to it is way too complicated for a film like this to explore. The sexual violence against tribal women is mentioned is passing but the reality of gendered violence in a region of conflict doesn’t get much space. Instead, the film goes down the same dirt road. It is clear that they’re viewing the film as a black-and-white conflict – a journalist Vanya Roy and professor Yamna Nagar, whom Neelam is also defending, are apparently Maoist sympathisers.