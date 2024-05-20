'Baahubali: Crown of Blood' Review Episodes 1 & 2: Old Wine In New Bottle

Here's a still from Baahubali: Crown of Blood.
(This is a review of the first two episodes of the show)
Baahubali: Crown of Blood is a standalone, animated series that precedes the events of Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali: The Conclusion (2017). Directed by Jeevan J Kang and Naveen John, the show seemingly attempts to replicate the mammoth success of the previous films.
It should also be mentioned that the events are unrelated to the 2017 animated series, Baahubali: The Lost Legends.
With familiar characters and storyline, there is very little that the new series offers. Although, it’s perhaps these very traits that might keep the die-hard fans hooked to their screens.
Although Baahubali: Crown of Blood captures the essence of SS Rajamouli’s original creation it unfortunately lacks the punch that made it a colossal success.
The storyline is straightforward enough. Amarendra Baahubali is out to rescue a community who are suffering. Meanwhile, his mother (Savigami), thinking her beloved son is dead, seeks revenge by sending her loyal-to–the-core warrior Kattapa into exile.
Baahubali is depicted, as one would assume, a wise and gallant man without any moral conflict and a steadfast sense of duty. Perhaps the only time that one is met with the sliver of a predicament in him is when he realises that his life as a prince is far removed from the stark realities of the world.
However, the scene comes after his moral quandary has come to a close and we are only left to witness his conclusion. And it’s for that very reason that the storyline falls flat.
Kattapa, on the other hand, is also mostly swayed by his sense of duty. His duty to the throne is above all else. There is no questioning that. This unflinching devotion leaves little room to play around with the narrative. Especially when even as a drunkard, grieving his exile, his true allegiance seems to be directed to the throne.
There are limitations to the animation as well. It seems deliberate in its intention to mirror the grandiose of the live-action films. The inability to move beyond a fixed template echoes the predictability of the series in question. The makers again stick to tried and tested methods of making the film, unable to move beyond the mould.
Although new enemies are plaguing our valiant heroes, a passing nod is given to some of the villains (for example Baahubali's brother, Bhallaladeva). The villains are so painstakingly one-dimensional that their subsequent doom is rightfully predictable.
In a sense, the vengeful brother, the staunch ruler and the supposed threatening villains are old wine in new bottles. We are well aware of the succeeding events and also in tune with the ways of Bahubaali’s world, there is nothing new added to the tale because despite its intentions to be a bildungsroman or a heroic tale of valour, there is nothing that we don’t already know about the characters.
Formulaic stories work wonders in the world of cinema and there is merit to that as well. Unfortunately, it only works when we aren’t already well-versed in the workings of the world. If Bahubaali wasn’t bogged down by his sense of righteousness and had an iota of relatability then perhaps the story would have more to offer. Currently, the story needs to surprise the audience, even if it's meant for kids, to add a much-needed oomph.
Baahubali: Crown of Blood is available to watch on Disney + Hotstar.
