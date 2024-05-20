'Baahubali: Crown of Blood' Review Episodes 1 & 2: Old Wine In New Bottle

Baahubali is depicted, as one would assume, a wise and gallant man without any moral conflict and a steadfast sense of duty. Perhaps the only time that one is met with the sliver of a predicament in him is when he realises that his life as a prince is far removed from the stark realities of the world.

However, the scene comes after his moral quandary has come to a close and we are only left to witness his conclusion. And it’s for that very reason that the storyline falls flat.

Kattapa, on the other hand, is also mostly swayed by his sense of duty. His duty to the throne is above all else. There is no questioning that. This unflinching devotion leaves little room to play around with the narrative. Especially when even as a drunkard, grieving his exile, his true allegiance seems to be directed to the throne.

There are limitations to the animation as well. It seems deliberate in its intention to mirror the grandiose of the live-action films. The inability to move beyond a fixed template echoes the predictability of the series in question. The makers again stick to tried and tested methods of making the film, unable to move beyond the mould.

Although new enemies are plaguing our valiant heroes, a passing nod is given to some of the villains (for example Baahubali's brother, Bhallaladeva). The villains are so painstakingly one-dimensional that their subsequent doom is rightfully predictable.