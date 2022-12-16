'Avatar: The Way of Water' Review: James Cameron Recreates His Visual Magic

Some films ask the audience to immerse themselves in visual brilliance and overlook all else but James Cameron does not expect that. His latest, Avatar: The Way of Water is both visually striking and brilliant, despite shortcomings in scriptwriting.

The Way of Water picks up a few years after the events of the 2009 film Avatar which was considered to be almost revolutionary for cinema (and the theatre experience). The former human marine Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) has now completely assimilated into his life as a Na’vi.