Twitter & Critics Review 'Kill': Karan Johar's Action Flick Is 'Bold & Fresh'

The movie sounds like the sound engineer went to his nearest butcher shop and left a microphone inside, as the cacophony of bones cracking, joints snapping, and meat tearing disgustingly enhances the audiovisual experience of the film. The midnight crowd was oohing at all the gnarly violence, and several cheers rang out as Lalwani shredded henchmen like tissue paper.

Luca Mehta, This Is For Reel