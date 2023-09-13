Twitter & Critics Review 'Kill': Karan Johar's Action Flick Is 'Bold & Fresh'

Karan Johar's action film Kill premiered at the Toronto Film Festival.
(Photo Courtesy: TIFF)
Nikhil Nagesh Bhat's action flick Kill premiered at the Toronto Film Festival. Co-produced by Karan Johar and Guneet Monga the film received a positive response at the festival. One critic went on to say that the action-thiller is "destined to become a cult classic."
With critics’ reviews in and many hailing it a bold and fresh flick. Here are some of the early reviews to suggest that it will soon become the talk of the town.
As the early critics' reviews ensures that the action-packed film movie is one of it's kind the audiences are not far behind in calling the film "impressive."
Here are some reactions on social media o suggest the Kill is more than just an action film. Take a look:
One reviewer called it, "Tiff Report 7. KILL. Indian director Nikhil N. Bhat has set his martial arts action movie on a passenger train where two army commandos take on 40 dacoits (bandits). I don't usually see Midnight Madness films but the relentless fighting and killing is impressive, with no repeats"
The film star Raghav Juyal and Lakshya in the lead.
