Ankahi Kahaniya Review: Abhishek Chaubey's Tender Short is a Clear Winner

One wants to inhabit an earthy, unpretentious 80s world created with so much love long after it's over, but sadly what follows is the most disappointing of the three films. Directed by Saket Chaudhary, this one explores marriage and infidelity. Tanu (Zoya Hussain) tracks down Manav (Kunal Kapur), the husband of the woman who her husband is having an affair with. Complicated as the situation might be, Saket and Zeenat Lakhani’s writing never quite manages to rescue it from the banality it plummets to. Here is a wife trying to re-enact how her husband could possibly have seduced the other woman, while the man must pretend to be the cheating wife and improvise it further. “Infidelity is the reality of modern marriage” says Zoya’s character. One can totally imagine a rocking Clubhouse session on this very topic but sadly the film, with its very confused take on relationships and eagerness to come up with a strong takeaway message, just makes the whole experience quite bizarre. Kunal Kapoor and Zoya Hussain, though, are effortlessly charming and one sure wants to see more of them.