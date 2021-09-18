Anabelle Rathore Review: Taapsee & Sethupathi Stuck in a Dull, Unfunny Film

But the one gnawing question to which we can find no answer is why did actors of Taapsee and Sethupathi’s caliber agree to do this movie? Probably on paper it looked better, but when translated on screen Anabelle Rathore just keeps stretching incredulity to a snapping point. Strangely, the bits when the reincarnation theory is played out and flashbacks inserted because of the fantasy feel appear more tolerable. But the so-called funny portions aren't funny at all. It isn’t the sort of film that one should care much about, but it’s 2021 and to still use casteist slurs and make jokes about a character's complexion isn’t cool. The world has changed and clearly the makers did not get the memo.

Our rating: 2 Quints out of 5