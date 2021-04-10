Review: ‘Well Done Baby’ Is a Hot Mess of Clichés

Everything is bright, loud and far from real, quite similar to most big budget Hindi movies. The glossy production design and colourful quality of the frames make the film a tacky and visually unappealing one to sit through and the film carries none of the charm that big budget films usually do.

It attempts to be progressive for the most part and the first half after which it loses steam and becomes submissive, beaten into the mould and shape that only society allows it to be. Love, divorce, marital problems, therapy, sex and the needs of an “independent” woman - the film tries to address all the things that are not only progressive but also have great potential for drama and masala - neither of which the story is able to exploit.

The story goes from attempting to be progressive to becoming problematic and stripping all its characters of their organic agency very quickly.