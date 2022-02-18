Review: 'Aaraattu' is a Terrible Mishmash of Mohanlal's Films of Early 2000s

That someone like an AR Rahman agreed to do a cameo in such an outrageous film is astonishing, despite B Unnikrishnan revealing how he had used the good offices of actor Rahman to coax the maestro. Whatever his intent, B Unnikrishnan has basically done a disservice to a section of the audience that pines for good quality commercial cinema in Malayalam. Rehashing Shaji Kailas movies by giving it a climactic twist and taking elements from Kollywood and Tollywood to bolster it doesn’t make for a good commercial film.

B Unnikrishnan seems to have a problem with a section of the new wave of Malayalam filmmakers as his interviews would indicate, but if he wishes to make mass films with a dash of drama, he needs to find a formula that works in these times than caricature it. True, the dearth of drama in the ‘new wave’ films makes one pine for some of the vintage stuff but Unnikrishnan needs to figure out a better way to go about it. The director also cuts a sorry figure by invoking political correctness even as he lampoons the idea altogether. Perhaps B Unnikrishnan needs to shed his Left posture and pseudo-intellectual hangover than merely paying lip service to progressive thought.