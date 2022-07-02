New Poster of ‘Liger’ Starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday Out Now

Vijay Deverakonda in the latest poster of Liger.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@dharmamovies)
Dharma Productions released a brand new poster of Liger starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday on Sunday. The film also stars Mike Tyson and is Deverakonda's Bollywood debut.
Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film is set to release on 25 August 2022. Check out the poster here:
Vijay Deverakonda shot to fame after starring in Arjun Reddy which even had a Hindi adaptation, Kabir Singh, starring Shahid Kapoor. Ananya Panday was last seen in Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan.
