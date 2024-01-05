Indian Police Force Trailer: Sidharth Malhotra Takes On a Deadly Mission

The trailer for Indian Police Force was released on Friday, the makers shared the 3-minute trailer for the web series that sees Sidharth Malhotra playing a Delhi Police Officer named Kabir Malik.

The trailer introduces us to the adrenaline-pumping trio of Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, and Vivek Oberoi. The trio take centre stage as fearless Delhi cops. The narrative unfolds against the backdrop of a gripping battle between the officers and formidable criminal elements.