Indian Idol 13 Grand Finale: Date, Time, Finalists, Live Streaming Details

Indian Idol 13 Grand Finale: Indian Idol is a famous Indian singing show and it is one of the oldest music shows on television. The latest season of Indian Idol, season 13 will end with the blockbuster two-episode finale. The show is telecasted on Sony TV.

The Indian Idol season 13 entertained the audience for seven months and this will be the last weekend of the show. The fans are eagerly waiting to know which contestant will be lifting the winner's trophy of the show. Let's know about the live streaming details, when and where to watch the show, and the name of the finalists.