Vijay's 'Beast' Gets a Release Date; to Clash With Yash's 'KGF: Chapter 2'

Superstar Vijay in a poster from Beast.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
On Tuesday, Sun Pictures announced the release date of its upcoming film Beast, which features Tamil superstar Vijay in the lead role. The movie is all set to hit screens on 13 April, a day before the release of another highly-anticipated film, KGF: Chapter 2.
The makers of Beast have unveiled a new poster, featuring Vijay sitting with a rifle in hand.
Written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Beast stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead. The filmmakers have released two songs from the film’s music album, composed by Anirudh. While 'Arabic Kuthu' instantly struck a chord with listeners, the party song 'Jolly O Gymkhana' has also been received well.
