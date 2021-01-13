Fans Throng to Cinema Halls as Vijay-Starrer Master Releases Today

Master, one of the most awaited films from the South, has hit theatres on Wednesday, 13 January. Ahead of the release of Master, thousands of Vijay fans thronged to the cinema halls to buy tickets. Since 3 am on Wednesday, the frenzy could be felt on the streets of Chennai. From bursting crackers to dancing outside theatres, fans left no stone unturned to express their excitement.

The Quint hit the streets to find out the reception Master's First Day First Show received. What startled us was that people seemed to have forgotten about the raging pandemic. Huge posters of the actors, including Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi were put up outside the cinema hall.