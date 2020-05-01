‘Satyajit Ray Filmed the Magic of Real Life’: Shoojit Sircar

(This story was first published on 1 May 2020 and has been reposted from The Quint’s archives)

Satyajit Ray has influenced the lives of many aspiring filmmakers and film enthusiasts and continues to do so. The Quint celebrates Ray’s birth centenary year with a very special series called ‘My Ray’ – where current generation of filmmakers share their experiences of Ray’s films and how he influenced them.

Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar tells us how all his works, ranging from his first Yahaan (2005) to October (2018) have influences of Ray in them.

Ray’s films reflects realism, inspired by the Italian Neorealism movement, and this is the very aspect that Sircar relates to.