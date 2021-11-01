RRR Teaser: Ram Charan, Jr NTR to ‘Bring Back the Glory of Indian Cinema’

The latest glimpse into SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR gives a hint at the grand scale of the film. The teaser, which released on Monday, stars out with a chase sequence between a tiger and Jr NTR’s character Alluri Sitaram Raju, and goes on to give glimpses at Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn’s characters coupled with multiple action-sequences.