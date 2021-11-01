RRR Teaser: Ram Charan, Jr NTR to ‘Bring Back the Glory of Indian Cinema’

Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the RRR glimpse teaser.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
The latest glimpse into SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR gives a hint at the grand scale of the film. The teaser, which released on Monday, stars out with a chase sequence between a tiger and Jr NTR’s character Alluri Sitaram Raju, and goes on to give glimpses at Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn’s characters coupled with multiple action-sequences.
The teaser also confirmed the film’s release date, 7 January 2022. Director SS Rajamouli shared the video on Twitter with the caption, “Take a peek inside our #RRRMovie. Here is the #RRRGlimpse.”
RRR is a fictional take on the story of freedom fighters Alluri Sitaram Raju and Komaram Bheem who took on the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad respectively. The film is written by K. V. Vijayendra Prasad. RRR also stars actors Ray Stevenson, Olivia Morris, and Alison Doody in pivotal roles.
