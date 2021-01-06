Parvathy Film 'Varthamanam' Cleared for Release by CBFC

Sources told TNM that though other members in the screening committee had suggested a few cuts, two members including advocate V Sandeep Kumar, a BJP leader, rejected the movie that is highly critical of right wing politics and said it can disrupt peace.

A screenshot of a now deleted tweet by Kumar has been circulated on Twitter. In the tweet, he wrote that he opposed the film, which is about the abuse of Dalits and Muslims in a JNU protest, as it seemed "anti-national" and because its scriptwriter and producer is Aryadan Shoukat, in a possible reference to religion or party.