Oscars 2022: Indian Docu ‘Writing With Fire’ on Khabar Lahariya Nominated

The Khabar Lahariya Story

Khabar Lahariya was launched in 2002 by the Nirantar Trust and co-founded by Kavita from Uttar Pradesh. The paper, then a fortnightly publication, was run by a team of six women who wrote in Bundeli and Hindi.

In 2004, the paper won the Chameli Devi Jain Award which recognises stellar women journalists in the country. The newspaper was supported by the Dorabji Tata Trust and the United Nations Democracy and Equity Fund.

Since its inception, the team of Khabar Lahariya have focused on issues like violence against women and other minorities and administation inadequacies and incompetence.

Who Is ‘Writing With Fire’ Up Against?

The other documentaries nominated in the category along with Writing With Fire are Ascension, Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised), Attica, and Flee.