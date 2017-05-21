‘Chitram’ to ‘Pulimurugan’, Growing Up With Superstar Mohanlal

I was over the moon with joy.

In 2013, I made my debut as a screenwriter for a movie called Kili Poyi (2013), with my best friends; all of us who are die-hard fans of Mohanlal. The film had clear influences of the superstar and his films all over, which involuntarily came to us while writing and making it.

After joining the industry, I began hearing and knowing much more about the man from people around me, which only increased my awe and admiration for him. My friends even make fun of me, saying that I walk with a slanted shoulder and talk like Lalettan (which is what we Keralites lovingly call Mohanlal) all the time, which happens quite unknowingly to me.

I have worked with him in several capacities – as an assistant cinematographer, as an assistant producer for a TV show which featured him and as a subtitler of his latest release, 1971 Beyond Borders; but I don’t think I have achieved enough to be recognised by him, despite meeting him on several occasions over all these years. I hope I can achieve that very soon and some day, write or direct a movie for him, that would meet my expectations as a fanboy!