'Beast' First-Look Poster Unveiled on Eve of Vijay's B'day

The first-look poster of Vijay's Beast has been unveiled.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
On the eve of Tamil superstar Vijay's birthday, Sun Pictures released the first-look poster and title of Thalapathy 65. Vijay turns 47 on 22 June.
Written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film has been titled Beast. The poster shows Vijay’s character wielding a shotgun. Details about the character has not yet been revealed.
The 65th film in Vijay's career, Beast went on floors in March this year. In April, Vijay and Nelson went to Georgia, where the shooting began. The shooting in Georgia lasted for about 20 days, following which the cast and the crew returned to India.
The makers couldn't continue with the production owing to the coronavirus lockdown in Tamil Nadu. It remains to be seen whether Beast gets to release in theatres for Pongal festival, as scheduled. The film stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead.
