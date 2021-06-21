'Beast' First-Look Poster Unveiled on Eve of Vijay's B'day

The 65th film in Vijay's career, Beast went on floors in March this year. In April, Vijay and Nelson went to Georgia, where the shooting began. The shooting in Georgia lasted for about 20 days, following which the cast and the crew returned to India.

The makers couldn't continue with the production owing to the coronavirus lockdown in Tamil Nadu. It remains to be seen whether Beast gets to release in theatres for Pongal festival, as scheduled. The film stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead.