Allu Arjun's 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' Hindi Version to Release on This Date

After the announcement, Manish Shah had accused Kartik Aaryan of being ‘extremely unprofessional’. In an interaction with IndiaToday, Shah had said, “The makers of Shehzada were not keen to release the Hindi version in cinemas. Also, Kartik Aaryan said if the movie was released in theatres, he would walk out of the film."

The makers of Shehzada defended Kartik Aaryan. Producer Bhushan Kumar had told ANI that the decision to withdraw the film’s theatrical release was on the producers and the actor’s weren’t involved.

Co-producer Aman Gill added, “Kartik is going all out for Shehzada as an actor and only discusses how he can contribute to make this the biggest film for everyone involved, he is one of most dedicated actors in the industry.”

The 2020 original Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo was written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas, and produced by Allu Aravind and S. Radha Krishna. The film stars Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde, Tabu, Sushanth, Murali Sharma and others.

The film follows the story of Allu Arjun’s character Bantu who feels neglected by his father and later finds out that he was switched as an infant and is actually the sun of a successful businessman.