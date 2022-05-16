777 Charlie Trailer: Rakshit Shetty Starrer Promises A Heartfelt, Feel-Good Film

The trailer for 777 Charlie was unveiled on Monday. The release date for the film is 10 June. The film seems to follow the story of a man who is lost but finds his way again.

The trailer showcases a man named Dharma, who has lost interest in his life. But when a dog named Charlie enters his life, he changes for the better and moves beyond the apathy he generally feels towards life. The trailer is heartwarming and has already received 1.5 million views on YouTube.