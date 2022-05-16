777 Charlie Trailer: Rakshit Shetty Starrer Promises A Heartfelt, Feel-Good Film

777 Charlie
(Photo: Twitter)
The trailer for 777 Charlie was unveiled on Monday. The release date for the film is 10 June. The film seems to follow the story of a man who is lost but finds his way again.
The trailer showcases a man named Dharma, who has lost interest in his life. But when a dog named Charlie enters his life, he changes for the better and moves beyond the apathy he generally feels towards life. The trailer is heartwarming and has already received 1.5 million views on YouTube.
Dhanush, on Monday, unveiled the trailer for 777 Charlie. He tweeted, “Happy to release the trailer of #777Charlie. All the very best to @rakshitshetty, @Kiranraj61, @karthiksubbaraj and the entire team. God bless.”
Actor Rakshit Shetty also took to social media during the release of the trailer to say, “Our years of journey is pieced into a short snippet for you. This is a prelude to all that June 10th is going to bring, we hope you receive it with love,”
777 Charlie stars Rakshit Shetty in the lead role. Directed by Kiranraj K, 777 Charlie also stars Sangeetha Sringeri, Raj B Shetty, Danish Sait and Bobby Simha.
