National Film Awards 2023 Winners List: 'Rocketry' Wins Best Feature Film Award

R Madhavan in a still from Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
The winners of the 69th National Film Awards were announced in New Delhi on Thursday, 24 August. Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon jointly won in the Best Actor (Female) award this year. While Rocketry: The Nambi Effect won the Best Feature Film Award.
Last year Ajay Devgn and Suriya won the title of best actors for their performances in Tanhaji - The Unsung Warrior and Soororai Pottru respectively.
Here is the complete list of winners:
Best Feature Film: Rocketry: The Nambi Effect
Best Director: Nikhil Mahajan, Godavari
Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: RRR
Best Actor: Allu Arjun, Pushpa
Best Actor (Female) : Alia Bhatt, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Kriti Sanon, Mimi
Best Supporting Actor: Pankaj Tripathi
Best Supporting Actor (Female): Pallavi Joshi
Best Screenplay (Original): Nayattu
Best Screenplay (Adapted): Gangubai Kathiawadi
Best Music Direction (Songs): Pushpa
Best Male Playback Singer: RRR
Best Production Design: Sardar Udham
Best Editing: Gangubai Kathiawadi
Best Make-up: Gangubai Kathiawadi
Best Stunt Choreography: RRR
Special Jury Award: Shershaah
Best Music Director: Devi Sri Prasad for Pushpa The Rise, MM Keeravani for RRR
Best Mishing Film - Boomba Ride
Best Assamese Film - Anur
Best Bengali Film - Kalkokkho
Best Hindi Film - Sardar Udham
Best Gujarati Film - Last Film Show
Best Kannada Film - 777 Charlie
Best Maithili Film - Samanantar
Best Marathi Film - Ekda Kay Zala
Best Malayalam Film - Home
