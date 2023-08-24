Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Indian cinema  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019National Film Awards 2023 Winners List: 'Rocketry' Wins Best Feature Film Award

National Film Awards 2023 Winners List: 'Rocketry' Wins Best Feature Film Award

The list of winners of the National Film Awards 2023 was announced in New Delhi.
Quint Entertainment
Indian Cinema
Published:

R Madhavan in a still from Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.

|

(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>R Madhavan in a still from&nbsp;<em>Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.</em></p></div>

The winners of the 69th National Film Awards were announced in New Delhi on Thursday, 24 August. Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon jointly won in the Best Actor (Female) award this year. While Rocketry: The Nambi Effect won the Best Feature Film Award.

Last year Ajay Devgn and Suriya won the title of best actors for their performances in Tanhaji - The Unsung Warrior and Soororai Pottru respectively.

Here is the complete list of winners:

Best Feature Film: Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

Best Director: Nikhil Mahajan, Godavari

Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: RRR

Best Actor: Allu Arjun, Pushpa

Best Actor (Female) : Alia Bhatt, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Kriti Sanon, Mimi

Best Supporting Actor: Pankaj Tripathi

Best Supporting Actor (Female): Pallavi Joshi

Best Screenplay (Original): Nayattu

Best Screenplay (Adapted): Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Music Direction (Songs): Pushpa

Best Male Playback Singer: RRR

Best Production Design: Sardar Udham

Best Editing: Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Make-up: Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Stunt Choreography: RRR

Special Jury Award: Shershaah

Best Music Director: Devi Sri Prasad for Pushpa The Rise, MM Keeravani for RRR

Best Mishing Film - Boomba Ride

Best Assamese Film - Anur

Best Bengali Film - Kalkokkho

Best Hindi Film - Sardar Udham

Best Gujarati Film - Last Film Show

Best Kannada Film - 777 Charlie

Best Maithili Film - Samanantar

Best Marathi Film - Ekda Kay Zala

Best Malayalam Film - Home

Also ReadDid Alia Bhatt Walk Out of Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana' Co-Starring Ranbir Kapoor?

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT