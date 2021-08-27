Can Pay Celebs Like Hrithik Roshan But Not Staff? Twitter Reacts to Zomato Ad

Zomato's advertisement featuring Hrithik Roshan has been called out on social media.
Food delivery app Zomato is being called out on social media for its recent advertisement featuring Hrithik Roshan. The ad shows a delivery executive braving the rain to drop a parcel at Hrithik Roshan's place. Calling him 'Jadoo', Hrithik praises the partners for consistently delivering packages in all weather conditions. The actor offers to take a selfie with the delivery executive and goes inside the house to get his phone. Just then another order arrives, and the person has to leave.
The ad did not go down well with viewers. Zomato, which is already facing acute criticism for its treatment of the staff, faced backlash for the messaging in this ad too. Many pointed out that instead of investing on Bollywood celebrities, the company should ensure that its employees are taken care of and not make them work in dire conditions.
On the other hand, some on Twitter stated that if Swiggy and Zomato were to shut shop, then that would leave the delivery partners jobless and in deep financial crisis.
