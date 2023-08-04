'Talk to Me': Can You Pass This Quiz If You Call Yourself a True Horror Fan?

Halloween has arrived early this year. Thanks to A24, Talk to Me has now hit the Indian big screens. The film, helmed by Danny Philippou and Michael Philippou, is a chilling horror that will surely give you nightmares.

To celebrate the cinematic horror fest, we have curated a fun quiz for you! If you call yourself a horror fan and if you have watched the trailer for Talk to Me, try to answer all of these questions for us.