We're Doomed, There Shouldn't be Censorship in Art: Sayani Gupta

On the other hand, Ashutosh Rana had a different perspective. "There has always been self-censorship and now there is a provision for censorship also. When a new medium comes, many changes are seen. People keep brainstorming in the society."

Pagglait follows Sandhya (played by Sanya Malhotra), a woman whose husband dies but she doesn't seem to be bothered by it. It highlights the expectations placed on women by a patriarchal society, primarily through Sanya's nonchalance when contrasted by everyone around her mourning.

The cast also shared their real-life 'pagglait' moments.

