We're Doomed, There Shouldn't be Censorship in Art: Sayani Gupta

Sayani Gupta on OTT censorship.
(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)
With shows like Tandav and Bombay Begums running into trouble and the I&B Ministry issuing fresh guidelines for films and shows on OTT, there have been mixed reactions. While speaking to the cast of Pagglait, which will be releasing on Netflix on 26 March, we asked them about censorship on OTT. Here's what they had to say.
Sayani Gupta said,
On the other hand, Ashutosh Rana had a different perspective. "There has always been self-censorship and now there is a provision for censorship also. When a new medium comes, many changes are seen. People keep brainstorming in the society."
Pagglait follows Sandhya (played by Sanya Malhotra), a woman whose husband dies but she doesn't seem to be bothered by it. It highlights the expectations placed on women by a patriarchal society, primarily through Sanya's nonchalance when contrasted by everyone around her mourning.
The cast also shared their real-life 'pagglait' moments.
Watch the video for more.
