'Pagglait' Trailer: Sanya Malhotra on a Journey To Find Herself

The makers of Sanya Malhotra starrer Pagglait released the trailer of the film, which falls in the dark comedy genre. Sanya plays Sandhya, a woman whose husband dies but she doesn't seem to be bothered by it. It highlights the expectations placed on women by a patriarchal society, primarily through Sanya's nonchalance when contrasted by everyone around her mourning.
Written and directed by Umesh Bisht, the movie is set to release on 26 March on Netflix. Sanya also shared the teaser on social media, “Iss tarah ke family events bhi hote hai. Pagglait, premieres 26th March, only on @NetflixIndia”.
