We Can Be Hero Trailer: Superhero Kids Must Escape From Priyanka

Priyanka Chopra took to social media recently to share the trailer for her upcoming Netflix film We Can Be Heroes. Directed by Robert Rodriguez, who helmed Spy Kids, it is a sequel to 2005's Sharkboy and Lavagirl.
When the world's superheroes are captured by aliens, it's up to their children to save them. The kids, who are sequestered in an underground bunker, decide to band together to rescue their parents. But first, they must escape their government babysitter Ms Granada, played by Priyanka. The film maintains the fun visual aesthetics of its predecessor with bright colours and funky-looking aliens.
Watch the trailer here:
We Can Be Heroes also stars Christian Slater, Chris McDonald, Adriana Barraza and Boyd Holbrook. It releases on Netflix on 25 December.
Priyanka will be seen next in The White Tiger, a film adaptation of Aravind Adiga's 2008 novel of the same name. Directed by Ramin Bahrani, the film also stars Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav and will be available on Netflix in January. PeeCee is also set to star opposite Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Neil Patrick Harris in The Matrix 4. The film's release was pushed to 4 April, 2022 after filming was disrupted due to the coronavirus pandemic.
