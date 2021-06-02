Vidya Balan's 'Sherni' Trailer Out; Film Releases On 18 June

Vidya Balan's Sherni will premiere on Amazon Prime Video.
Vidya Balan in a still from Sherni.

(Photo Courtesy: YouTube screengrab)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Vidya Balan in a still from Sherni.</p></div>

The trailer of Vidya Balan's upcoming film Sherni has dropped. Directed by Amit Masurkar, the movie is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 18 June.

The trailer sees Vidya Balan play the role of a forest officer. She has been tasked to locate a tiger that's gone missing from the jungle. Villagers live in dread and put pressure on her to kill the tiger. Amidst all this, Vidya strives to find balance in the world torn apart by man-animal conflict. Her character is also seen trying to break free from stereotypes.

Apart from Vidya Balan, Sherni also stars Vijay Raaz, Neeraj Kabi, Ila Arun, Sharat Saxena, Brijendra Kala. The release date hasn't been announced yet.

