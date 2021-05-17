Vidya Balan Shares New Poster of 'Sherni'; Confirms OTT Release

Sherni stars Vidya Balan in the lead role of a Forest Officer who strives for a balance in a world of man-animal conflict while also seeking her true calling in a hostile environment. Sharad Saxena, Mukul Chaddha, Vijay Raaz, Ila Arun, Brijendra Kala and Neeraj Kabi are also a part of the movie. Directed by Amit Masurkar of Newton fame, Sherni is produced by T-Series & Abundantia Entertainment.