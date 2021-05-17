Vidya Balan Shares New Poster of 'Sherni'; Confirms OTT Release

Vidya Balan in Sherni.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Vidya Balan has taken to social media to share that her latest film Sherni will have an OTT release. Sharing a poster from the film, Vidya wrote that Sherni will premiere on Amazon Prime Video in June.
"Fearless as she steps out into the world! Happy to announce my latest film ‘Sherni’ @primevideoin Meet #SherniOnPrime in June", Vidya captioned the poster.
Sherni stars Vidya Balan in the lead role of a Forest Officer who strives for a balance in a world of man-animal conflict while also seeking her true calling in a hostile environment. Sharad Saxena, Mukul Chaddha, Vijay Raaz, Ila Arun, Brijendra Kala and Neeraj Kabi are also a part of the movie. Directed by Amit Masurkar of Newton fame, Sherni is produced by T-Series & Abundantia Entertainment.
