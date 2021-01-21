Second UP Police Team in Mumbai After FIR Against 'Mirzapur'

In his complaint Chaturvedi alleged that the show, which stars Pankaj Tripathi and Divyendu Sharmaa, has hurt religious sentiments and "distorted" the image of the city of Mirzapur. He also said that Mirzapur contains abusive words, shows illicit relationships and has been made to hurt the religious and social sentiments of Mirzapur people.

The show's producers Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar have been booked under sections 295-A, 504, 505, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and 67A of IT Act.