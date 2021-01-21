Second UP Police Team in Mumbai After FIR Against 'Mirzapur'

A team of policemen from Uttar Pradesh have reportedly reached Mumbai to question the makers of Amazon Prime Video web series Mirzapur in connection with an FIR filed by journalist Arvind Chaturvedi in Varanasi, said NDTV.
In his complaint Chaturvedi alleged that the show, which stars Pankaj Tripathi and Divyendu Sharmaa, has hurt religious sentiments and "distorted" the image of the city of Mirzapur. He also said that Mirzapur contains abusive words, shows illicit relationships and has been made to hurt the religious and social sentiments of Mirzapur people.
The show's producers Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar have been booked under sections 295-A, 504, 505, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and 67A of IT Act.
The news comes shortly after a separate team of UP policemen reached Mumbai on Tuesday, 19 January, to question the makers of political web series Tandav, which has also received backlash for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. An FIR has been filed against people connected with the Amazon Prime Video show, including director Ali Abbas Zafar, at Hazratganj police station in Lucknow. According to Hindustan Times, the four-person police team has sought the Mumbai Commissioner of Police's assistance in the matter.
(With inputs from NDTV)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: 21 Jan 2021,03:26 PM IST