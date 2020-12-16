COVID-19 Has Taken the Class Divide to Another Level: Nitya Mehra

New beginnings, a search for hope, and thinking about life amidst the coronavirus pandemic is what drove the cast and crew of Unpaused to make an anthology film despite a pan-India lockdown.
Director duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, Nikkhil Advani, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Avinash Arun, and Nitya Mehra came together to shoot five short films during the lockdown. Each was filmed in compliance with the Maharashtra government's SOPs issued once COVID-19 lockdown restrictions gradually began to be lifted in the state.
For veteran actor Ratna Pathak Shah, who features in Nitya Mehra's Chaand Mubarak, working amid the current scenario was a learning experience.
"There were new ways of working and doing things. I loved this idea, everyone has set roles to play. There was so much learning, self-awareness," said Shah, who co-stars with Eeb Allay Ooo actor Shardul Bhardwaj in the film.
Talking to The Quint Nitya Mehra says, "The pandemic has really created a class divide. I have had an aunt tell me, 'Don't go that side, those people are spreading the virus,' and I was like, "Really?'"
Unpaused is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Watch the video to find out more.
Published: undefined