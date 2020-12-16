COVID-19 Has Taken the Class Divide to Another Level: Nitya Mehra

For veteran actor Ratna Pathak Shah, who features in Nitya Mehra's Chaand Mubarak, working amid the current scenario was a learning experience.

"There were new ways of working and doing things. I loved this idea, everyone has set roles to play. There was so much learning, self-awareness," said Shah, who co-stars with Eeb Allay Ooo actor Shardul Bhardwaj in the film.

Talking to The Quint Nitya Mehra says, "The pandemic has really created a class divide. I have had an aunt tell me, 'Don't go that side, those people are spreading the virus,' and I was like, "Really?'"

Unpaused is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Watch the video to find out more.