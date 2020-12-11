Weekend Watch: 6 Anthology Films To Catch Online Before 'Unpaused'

Ahead of the release of Amazon Prime Video's latest film Unpaused, which presents six stories based in the time of COVID-19, here are a few other anthology films to check out online.
Released in 2010, I Am is directed by Onir. It comprises four short films: Omar, Afia, Abhimanyu, and Megha. Each film in the anthology is based on real-life stories that centre around the theme of fear. From child abuse to gay rights to Kashmiri Pandits and sperm donation, I Am deals with diverse stories. It stars Juhi Chawla, Manisha Koirala, Rahul Bose, Nandita Das, Arjun Mathur, Anurag Basu, Radhika Apte, and Manav Kaul, among others.
I Am is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.
2013's Bombay Talkies features films directed by Karan Johar, Dibakar Banerjee, Zoya Akhtar and Anurag Kashyap. They are titled: Ajeeb Dastaan Hai Yeh, Star, Sheila Ki Jawaani and Murabba. Bombay Talkies stars Rani Mukerji, Randeep Hooda, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Katrina Kaif, and Amitabh Bachchan. Bollywood and its strong connection with Mumbai is the common thread that runs through all the stories.
Bombay Talkies is streaming on Netflix.
This 2007 anthology film features ten different short stories directed by Sanjay Gupta, Apoorva Lakhia, Meghna Gulzar, Hansal Mehta, Jasmeet Dhodhi and Rohit Roy. The film features an ensemble cast that includes Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Nana Patekar, Naseeruddin Shah, Manoj Bajpayee and Shabana Azmi. Dus Kahaniyaan explores a diverse range of human experiences with themes such as companionship and infidelity.
Dus Kahaniyaan is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.
After Bombay Talkies, directors Karan Johar, Dibakar Banerjee, Zoya Akhtar and Anurag Kashyap came together for another anthology film that explored lust in all its eclectic forms. The film's ensemble cast comprises Radhika Apte, Bhumi Pednekar, Kiara Advani, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Neil Bhoopalam, Neha Dhupia, Sanjay Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Akash Thosar.
Lust Stories is streaming on Netflix.
In 2019, Karan Johar, Dibakar Banerjee, Zoya Akhtar and Anurag Kashyap united for a third time for horror anthology Ghost Stories. The series stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Mrunal Thakur, Avinash Tiwary, Janhvi Kapoor, Surekha Sikri, Raghuvir Yadav, and Gulshan Devaiah. As the name suggest, each tale features a supernatural element.
Ghost Stories is streaming on Netflix.
Written, directed, and produced by the Coen brothers, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs is a collection of Westerns. It stars James Franco, Brendan Gleeson, Zoe Kazan, Liam Neeson, Tim Blake Nelson, and Tom Waits, among others. The film presents six shorts that take place on the American Frontier: The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, Meal Ticket, Near Algodones, All Gold Canyon, The Gal Who Got Rattled, and The Mortal Remains.
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs is streaming on Netflix.
Published: 11 Dec 2020,02:57 PM IST