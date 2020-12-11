Weekend Watch: 6 Anthology Films To Catch Online Before 'Unpaused'

Released in 2010, I Am is directed by Onir. It comprises four short films: Omar, Afia, Abhimanyu, and Megha. Each film in the anthology is based on real-life stories that centre around the theme of fear. From child abuse to gay rights to Kashmiri Pandits and sperm donation, I Am deals with diverse stories. It stars Juhi Chawla, Manisha Koirala, Rahul Bose, Nandita Das, Arjun Mathur, Anurag Basu, Radhika Apte, and Manav Kaul, among others.

I Am is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.