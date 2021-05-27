Should You Watch ‘Friends: The Reunion’ Even If You’re Not a Fan?

What makes a good sitcom? A situational comedy is expected to be funny (obviously), goodhearted, sensitive, and aware enough to take on social issues. Rightfully critiqued, the show Friends doesn't meet all the criteria.

If the reunion was just another episode, it would have been a people-pleasing attempt at closure and nothing more but with the talk-show format, it steers clear of that possibility.

There are people who believe the reunion was unnecessary- why fix something that isn't broken? Friends: The Reunion achieved something that wouldn't have been possible with Ross, Rachel, Monica, Chandler, Phoebe, and Joey.

What They Did Right

It was common news that the original cast would reunite for the special. Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courtney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, and Matt LeBlanc come together and immediately fall into seamless camaraderie. They talk about their memories of the show, recreate scenes, and walk through their old sets, teary-eyed.

The reunion didn't want to mess with the show at all. It actually seems to operate in a universe outside Friends and in many ways, it is. In Friends, Ross is inseparable from Marcel. In the reunion, David goes into a passionate rant against the monkey. With James Corden's questions, the reunion special focuses on the most important aspect the show - the people and the lives.