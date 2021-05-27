Review: ‘Friends’ The One With The Reunion

The Cast Finally Meets

The cast met only once after the finale 17 years ago, and this reunion episode moderated by British host James Corden was only the second time they all met.

The reunion episode begins with the cast walking in one by one onto the original set of the show, looking around and just reminiscing about the memories that they made there. They follow this by a few table reads that immediately trigger a wave of nostalgia. All the six friends, sitting around on the same table, reading iconic scenes like Ross and Rachel’s first kiss, the group finding out about Monica and Chandler, are enough to bring any fan to the brink of tears (that is, if you haven't cried already).