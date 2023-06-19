'Welcome to The Movies': Shah Rukh, Karan Johar React to 'The Archies' Teaser

Suhana Khan and Vedang Raina in a still from The Archies.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube screengrab)
The much-anticipated teaser of Zoya Akhtar's film The Archies released on Sunday, 18 June. The coming-of-age musical is the Indian adaptation of 'The Archie' comics and stars Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, and Yuvraj Menda in lead roles.
Ever since the teaser dropped, Bollywood has been showering love on the cast. Shah Rukh Khan, whose daughter Suhana is making her debut with the movie, shared the teaser on social media with the caption, "On Father’s Day here’s wishing the best to my baby… all the babies… and Tiger Baby… for #TheArchies!"
Karan Johar wrote on Instagram Stories, "My favourite director @zoieakhtar with such an exciting debut cast! You kids are going to rock n roll!! Welcome to the movies!!"
Farhan Akhtar, Kareena Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan also couldn't contain their excitement.
The teaser was released at Netflix's Tudum event in Brazil. The film is co-produced by Akhtar, Reema Kagti, and Sharad Devarajan under their production houses, Tiger Baby and Graphic India. It is co-written by Akhtar, Kagti, and Ayesha Devitre.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)